Cody Johnson Announces Friday Release for Viral ‘Travelin’ Soldier’ Cover After Years of Fan Requests

Jennifer Eggleston
Cody Johnson accepts the Song of the Year award for "Dirt Cheap" onstage during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

Cody Johnson has announced that his long-awaited cover of “Travelin' Soldier” will arrive on all major streaming platforms on Friday, Nov. 7. The release comes on the heels of a three-year campaign driven by fans after his acoustic YouTube performance went viral in March 2022, gathering millions of views and reviving interest in the song. Written by Bruce Robison and later made famous by The Chicks, the ballad from the Vietnam War era is about two young lovers separated by war.

Johnson's version first surfaced during a June 2020 live stream and quickly became one of his most requested songs. Fans have kept supporting the song, resulting in a high-profile release that many are considering one of country's centric moments for 2025. His heartfelt performance is cited as providing the story with a revived sense of emotional impact while the production continues to honor its roots of acoustic inspiration.

The singer recently teased the release with a pre-save link on Instagram, confirming the Nov. 7 drop date and hinting at broader plans for 2026. Industry speculation points to new material on the horizon, including a collaboration with Brandon Lake on a reimagined “When a Cowboy Prays.” Johnson's next album is rumored for 2026, building on the expanded edition of Leather, released roughly a year earlier.

Johnson's career momentum faced a temporary pause following a ruptured eardrum caused by a severe respiratory and sinus infection. As a result of the injury, his remaining shows in 2025 were canceled, and recovery is expected to take several weeks. “I pray for full healing so I can get well and return to doing what I love. Thank you, COJO Nation, for the love and support now, and always,” shared Johnson.

Despite the setback, Johnson's 2025–2026 tour remains one of the genre's most ambitious, spanning major U.S. and Canadian cities with stops at Stagecoach and several stadiums. You can find all of his upcoming tour stops for 2026 on his official website.

His upcoming “Travelin' Soldier” release is expected to further solidify his standing as one of country music's most emotionally resonant performers.

Brandon LakeCody Johnson
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
