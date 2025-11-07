Brad Paisley Releases ‘Snow Globe Town’ Christmas Album Tied to Hallmark Film and Grand Ole Opry Movie

Brad Paisley has announced his new holiday album, Snow Globe Town, arriving today via MCA Nashville. The 16-track record includes original material and classic favorites, showcasing Paisley's signature storytelling through a festive lens.

Paisley wrote and recorded “Counting Down the Days” as the official anthem for Hallmark Channel's 2025 Countdown to Christmas campaign. The song, featured on Snow Globe Town, leads Hallmark's holiday programming and connects to Paisley's broader collaboration with the network.

The project grew from Paisley's work on Hallmark's upcoming movie A Grand Ole Opry Christmas, which celebrates the Grand Ole Opry's 100th anniversary. The film blends cinematic production with a classic holiday story, starring Nikki DeLoach and Kristoffer Polaha. In the movie, DeLoach plays Gentry Woods, a character who travels back to 1995 with the help of Christmas magic to reconnect with her late father's legacy and complete an unfinished song.

Paisley contributed three songs to the film's soundtrack — “Leave the Christmas Lights On for Me,” “Falling Like the Snow,” and a rendition of “Santa Claus is Comin' to Town” performed for a scene titled Christmas at the Catnip Café. Other artists featured on the soundtrack include Megan Moroney, Tigirlily Gold, and Mickey Guyton, each contributing new material inspired by the Opry's legacy and Paisley's creative direction.

“I had so much inspiration writing songs for Hallmark's A Grand Ole Opry Christmas movie,” said Paisley. “It sparked a real creative energy that was honestly hard to stop, so we made an entire album.”

“If you had asked me what my next project was in July, I would have told you, ‘Well, I've got these songs I'm writing. So sometime next year we'll probably put an album out or something',” Paisley says. “I didn't know I was doing a Christmas album, and it was around that time that Hallmark approached and said, ‘So we're doing this Opry.'”

“Nikki DeLoach is the star of this movie. I just finished doing a bunch of promos with her, and we talked a lot about. I didn't realize how emotional this was for her. Her father passed away from dementia years ago, and his dream was to take her to the Opry. And he never got to do that. And I'm sure she's done some interviews where she talks about this. She said she cried every single day. She arrived at the set at the Opry House. She just cried thinking of him and what it would have meant to him that she's singing on the Opry stage as an actor, playing a country star and a songwriter.”