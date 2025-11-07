Country Music Scores Big With 2026 Grammy Nominations

Country music may not have taken over the major all-genre Grammy categories this year, but do not let that fool you. The 2026 Grammy nominations proved that the genre is thriving, growing, and showing off some serious range. From seasoned legends to breakthrough voices, country artists made their mark where it matters: in the country categories themselves.

As Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. put it, “The GRAMMY Awards are our opportunity to honor the people who make this community so vibrant and this year’s nominees remind us of the incredible talent that is driving music forward.” He added, “From emerging talent to influential icons, these nominees reflect today’s broad and diverse musical landscape, and I am excited to celebrate them in the coming weeks ahead and on Music’s Biggest Night®.”

Country Takes the Spotlight

This year’s nominees highlight how wide the country umbrella truly is. Artists like Zach Top, Shaboozey, Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers, Lainey Wilson and Miranda Lambert appeared again and again across performance, songwriting, and album categories.

Even if no country acts are nominated in categories like Best New Artist or Album of the Year, the spirit of country music shows up strongly in the categories built just for the genre. Best Country Solo Performance and Best Traditional and Contemporary Country Album are stacked with talent that bridges roots storytelling, outlaw grit, and modern polish.

Key Nominations to Watch

Tyler Childers shows up across multiple categories with “Nose On the Grindstone” and his album Snipe Hunter. Shaboozey, who brought hip-hop-influenced flair to the genre this year, earns nods for “Good News” and “Amen” alongside Jelly Roll.

Zach Top is having a breakout moment with “I Never Lie” and his album Ain’t in It for My Health. Meanwhile, Lainey Wilson continues her hot streak with “Somewhere Over Laredo” and a shared spotlight on “Trailblazer” with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert.

Album categories also spotlight legends like Willie Nelson, present in both Traditional Country and Americana spaces, showing just how deep his influence runs.

Beyond Country: Roots, Americana, Bluegrass and Folk

These Grammy nominations also reveal how country branches into related genres. Americana and Folk categories feature powerful entries from Jason Isbell, Molly Tuttle, Sierra Hull and Rhiannon Giddens. Bluegrass gets its due too, with Billy Strings and Alison Krauss continuing to lead.

Mark Your Calendar

The 2026 Grammy Awards will broadcast live from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 1, 2026. The show airs on CBS and streams on Paramount+ from 8 to 11:30 p.m. ET.

Before the main show, the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will stream live from the Peacock Theater at 12:30 p.m. PT.