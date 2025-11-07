This Day in Country History: November 7

Nov. 7 is a significant day in country music history. The 2001 and 2007 Country Music Association Awards were both held on this day and featured several big-name winners. Little Jimmy Dickens celebrated his 50th anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry, and Jeff Cook from the band Alabama passed away.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Fans and music artists look forward to the annual CMA Awards, and they weren't disappointed by the winners on Nov. 7 in 2001 and 2007:

2001: The 35th Annual CMA Awards were held at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. Winners included Tim McGraw as Entertainer of the Year, Toby Keith as Male Vocalist of the Year, and Lee Ann Womack as Female Vocalist of the Year. Keith Urban won New Artist of the Year, and Sara Evans' "Born to Fly" won Music Video of the Year.

2007: At the 41st Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Kenny Chesney won Entertainer of the Year, Song of the Year went to George Strait for "Give It Away," and Carrie Underwood's "Before He Cheats" snagged Single of the Year. Brad Paisley was awarded Male Vocalist of the Year, and Vocal Group of the Year went to Rascal Flatts.

Cultural Milestones

Some important cultural events that took place on Nov. 7 include:

1998: The "I Got a Hole in My Pocket" and "Salty Boogie" singer Little Jimmy Dickens performed at the Grand Ole Opry to celebrate his 50th anniversary as a member of the organization. Dickens made his Grand Ole Opry debut in 1948 at the age of 27.

2014: Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills, California, auctioned off several of Naomi Judd's personal stage costumes and outfits, and a portion of the proceeds went to charity. An auction highlight was the velvet gown that Judd wore during Bob Hope's Bag Full of Christmas Memories in 1993.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These songs were certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America on Nov. 7:

2013: The RIAA gave Cassadee Pope's "Wasting All These Tears" a Gold certification.

2018: Carrie Underwood's "Cry Pretty" received a Gold certification from the RIAA.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From a death to a marriage, these were the industry changes for Nov. 7:

2022: Jeff Cook, one of the founding members and the guitarist of the band Alabama, died at the age of 73. Cook was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Musicians Hall of Fame, and the National Fiddler Hall of Fame.

2015: The "You Ain't Nothin' but a Heartache" and "The Boots My Momma Wears" singer Irlene Mandrell married Patrick Holt. Mandrell starred in Barbara Mandrell and the Mandrell Sisters.