Kelsea Ballerini Talks About New Track, ‘I Sit in Parks’

Yvette Dela Cruz
Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage at Crypto.com Arena wearing a short sparkly dress
Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini recently dropped a new track, “I Sit in Parks,” and it's not your typical heartbreak song; it’s more like a reflective swing on the playground of life, wondering if you’re playing the right game. The track, released ahead of her six-song EP, Mount Pleasant, has fans deeply relating to its message.  

Kelsea Ballerini is Vulnerable in 'I Sit in Parks'  

The song starts with the singer watching a family spend their Saturday picnic in a park, which seems like a wholesome, feel-good song, right? But when the pre-chorus hits, it really hits: “We look about the same age / But we don't have same Saturdays.”  

The chorus gave us a clearer picture of what the song is about: “Did I miss it? By now, is it / A lucid dream? Is it my fault / For chasing things a body clock / Doesn't wait for? I did the damn tour / It's what I wanted, what I got / I spun around and then I stopped / And wonder if I missed the mark.”  

Kelsea Ballerini - I Sit In Parks (Official Music Video)

For someone who is living her dream, hearing Ballerini sing about questioning whether she's made the right choices in life is not just vulnerable, it’s also brave.  

Fans relating to the song commented on the video, which now has more than 300k views. One wrote, “what a vulnerable song. i’ve never had this experience: baby fever is a foreign concept to me, but i could feel for you listening to it. plus the aesthetics are STUNNING and the way that the gorgeous aesthetic just cut to the studio was so poignant.”   

Another commented, “I’m 33 & dearly hoping to be married & a mom someday. Seeking to trust God’s timing & praying for discernment on how to continue to “put myself out there.” If I knew what to do differently in dating I would be doing it!”  

New EP 'Mount Pleasant' Out Soon  

“I Sit in Parks” is a prelude to Ballerini’s EP, Mount Pleasant, scheduled for release on November 14.   

Ballerini said of the EP, “I have always made records — whether songs, EPs, or albums — to capture a moment in time. Mount Pleasant is a collection of six songs I’ve written throughout the summer, marking a chapter of heavy self-examination, longing, and stepping further into who I am as a 32-year-old woman,” according to Country Now. 

Kelsea Ballerini
