Lainey Wilson Confronts Self-Doubt Despite 14 Years in Country Music

Lainey Wilson has revealed she continues to grapple with imposter syndrome even after more than a decade in the industry. “I've dealt with imposter syndrome. I didn't expect to, just 'cause I've been here 14 years. And I don't know, I always thought, ‘When I get it, 'cause I'mma get it, I'm not gonna feel like I don't deserve it.' Or I'm not gonna feel like somebody else deserves it over me. The Devil has a way of coming in and taking his little stick and stirring things up, so I've absolutely dealt with that.”

Wilson went on to explain how her grounding in faith helps her confront those feelings. “But when I take all those voices away, you know, all the ones from the enemy, even the enemies online or whatever it is, and get down to it, I remind myself of who I am. Who I truly am. And I'm not just Lainey the artist. I'm not just the songwriter. I'm more than that. When I get to the root of all that, I think that's when I can really step away from that imposter syndrome and be like, ‘Alright, you're here for a reason. The Lord don't put you places He don't want ya.'”

Her comments come amid a wave of significant achievements — including multiple awards, high-profile acting roles on Yellowstone, and a feature film adaptation of a bestselling novel by Colleen Hoover. Although she won the 2023 CMA Awards Entertainer of the Year and got a GRAMMY for Best Country Album, Wilson says she still feels self-doubt.

Experts say that imposter syndrome is more of a phenomenon than a formal diagnosis — characterized by ongoing self-doubt, anxiety, fear of being discovered as a fraud, perfectionism, and inability to accept success. In high-achieving, highly competitive environments, it can be especially potent — and may be mitigated through therapies, group discussions, and strategies to reframe self-worth.

For fans wanting to catch Wilson live, she has upcoming tour dates. There is one more show for 2025 in Las Vegas (Dec. 7) before she breaks until February 2026.