Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Jelly Roll Cancels Auckland Concert Hours Before Showtime Due to Illness

Jelly Roll canceled his Auckland concert at The Outer Fields at Western Springs due to illness, hours before he was scheduled to perform. The country star expressed heartbreak and apologized…

Jennifer Eggleston
Jelly Roll performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 26, 2025 in Indio, California.
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Jelly Roll canceled his Auckland concert at The Outer Fields at Western Springs due to illness, hours before he was scheduled to perform. The country star expressed heartbreak and apologized to fans who had already begun lining up, saying he had done everything he could to recover.

“Dear Auckland, I've done everything I can,” he wrote on Instagram. “I just can't shake it. It breaks my heart, I've probably missed three shows in the last decade. I pride myself on showing up no matter what. Just couldn't do it this time. Please forgive me,” Jelly Roll shared.

Live Nation confirmed the cancellation in an official statement: “We regret to announce the Jelly Roll Down Under 2025 Tour tonight at The Outer Fields at Western Springs in Auckland will no longer go ahead due to illness.

“All ticket holders will receive an automatic full refund. For any further refund enquiries please contact your point of purchase. We thank the fans for their understanding, and we look forward to welcoming Jelly Roll in future.”

The cancellation is a rare occurrence for Jelly Roll, who has built a reputation for dependability and a close connection with his audience. His absence comes amid a major international tour that included performances across Australia and participation in Post Malone's stadium tour.

The Nashville-born artist continues to be one of country music's biggest success stories, with his album Beautifully Broken debuting at No. 1 and multiple chart-topping singles on Billboard's Country Airplay chart. His ongoing journey — from past legal struggles to international success — has been further amplified by a pardon recommendation from the Tennessee Board of Parole, which allows him to travel overseas.

Jelly Roll has always been candid about his weight-loss journey, his health, and his own experience with stigma that comes with his past. During his stop in Sydney earlier this year, he opened up about feeling discriminated against when he went shopping at Louis Vuitton, and this was another way to underscore his Earth-shattering story of perseverance and resilience.

Even after this setback, Jelly Roll will eventually return to the tour when he is better, and he plans to keep performing in Australia and New Zealand in the meantime.

Jelly RollPost Malone
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Drew Nix, Brandon Coleman and Andrew Bishop of The Red Clay Strays during their performance at The Roundhouse on November 09, 2025 in London, England.
MusicRed Clay Strays Will Headline Madison Square Garden in August 2026Jennifer Eggleston
Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert attend the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards
MusicMiranda Lambert Turns 42: Husband Brendan McLoughlin Posts Heartfelt MessageYvette Dela Cruz
ACM Milestone Award Honoree Morgan Wallen speaks onstage during the 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 24, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicMorgan Wallen 2026 Tour Ticket Prices Spark Fan Backlash After Friday SaleJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect