Jelly Roll Cancels Auckland Concert Hours Before Showtime Due to Illness

Jelly Roll canceled his Auckland concert at The Outer Fields at Western Springs due to illness, hours before he was scheduled to perform. The country star expressed heartbreak and apologized to fans who had already begun lining up, saying he had done everything he could to recover.

“Dear Auckland, I've done everything I can,” he wrote on Instagram. “I just can't shake it. It breaks my heart, I've probably missed three shows in the last decade. I pride myself on showing up no matter what. Just couldn't do it this time. Please forgive me,” Jelly Roll shared.

Live Nation confirmed the cancellation in an official statement: “We regret to announce the Jelly Roll Down Under 2025 Tour tonight at The Outer Fields at Western Springs in Auckland will no longer go ahead due to illness.

“All ticket holders will receive an automatic full refund. For any further refund enquiries please contact your point of purchase. We thank the fans for their understanding, and we look forward to welcoming Jelly Roll in future.”

The cancellation is a rare occurrence for Jelly Roll, who has built a reputation for dependability and a close connection with his audience. His absence comes amid a major international tour that included performances across Australia and participation in Post Malone's stadium tour.

The Nashville-born artist continues to be one of country music's biggest success stories, with his album Beautifully Broken debuting at No. 1 and multiple chart-topping singles on Billboard's Country Airplay chart. His ongoing journey — from past legal struggles to international success — has been further amplified by a pardon recommendation from the Tennessee Board of Parole, which allows him to travel overseas.

Jelly Roll has always been candid about his weight-loss journey, his health, and his own experience with stigma that comes with his past. During his stop in Sydney earlier this year, he opened up about feeling discriminated against when he went shopping at Louis Vuitton, and this was another way to underscore his Earth-shattering story of perseverance and resilience.