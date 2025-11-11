Your Red Carpet Selfie Could Win You 2026 Guitar Pull Tickets!

Sponsored By
A&D Carpets & Hardwoods
Upload your Guitar Pull photos for a chance to win tickets to next year’s Guitar Pull. We want to see your crowd pics and also your red carpet selfies! Be sure to come back and vote daily.
Material Terms:
- How To Enter: Enter your email address, complete the registration form, and upload a photo
- Dates Of Contest: Tuesday, November 11 - Sunday, November 30, 2025
- How Winner Is Being Selected: By number of votes on the photo.
- When The Winners Are Being Selected: December 6, 2025
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1
- Age Of Entrants: 16+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to one night of Kicks 99's Guitar Pull 2026
- Prize Value: $100
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Kicks 99
