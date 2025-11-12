KICKS 99 Guitar Pull Night One – Pre-Show Photos

Backstage Country
We spend months getting ready for it… and last night, we kicked off night one of the 26th Annual Kicks 99 Guitar Pull in a BIG way. More photos are…

Sanjeev Singhal/CSRA Photography

We spend months getting ready for it... and last night, we kicked off night one of the 26th Annual Kicks 99 Guitar Pull in a BIG way. More photos are on the way, but for now, enjoy these pre-show photos, thanks to Sanjeev Singhal with CSRA Photography.

Chris O'Kelley keeps you up to date with all things Guitar Pull from backstage!
At 3 p.m., your Kicks Wake Up Krew takes back over the airwaves to give you details from backstage ahead of the show!
Days of work go into getting the Bell set up and ready to welcome you all in for an amazing night of country music!
Don't forget to grab your goody bag when you get to your seat at the Bell. Thanks to all the sponsors for the goodies!
Talking music, donuts, and more... Dylan Scott stopped by to chat ahead of the show.
Preston Cooper on stage for a little soundcheck ahead of the show.
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
