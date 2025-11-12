Man Proposes to Girlfriend Without Ring at Zach Top Show in North Dakota

During a sold-out concert in Bismarck, North Dakota, a surprise proposal added an unexpected highlight to Zach Top's tour. The singer's team brought a couple onstage during his performance of “She Makes,” setting the scene for an unplanned moment that quickly became viral online.

With a microphone in hand, the man acknowledged the country star before turning toward Olivia. “Look, Olivia, my idiot self didn't bring a ring tonight. This is pretty spur-of-the-moment, but you made me the happiest man for the past four years. And I want to make you the happiest woman for the rest of my life,” he said in a video shared on TikTok. He then asked, “Olivia, would you do me the honor of being my wife?”

Olivia accepted the proposal while hugging her new fiancé, and the crowd exploded in cheers. The audience responded positively, laughing and appreciating, teasing the couple about the ring while enjoying their endearing impulsiveness. The couple's missing ring proposal was a highlight of the evening; it demonstrates how real emotion can defy perfection.

When the proposal was complete, Top congratulated the couple and returned quickly to the stage to entertain an audience that was still excited over what they had just witnessed. The proposal helped personalize a big year for the artist; a year of obsessed award nominations, exciting concerts, and memories that fans will cherish forever, solidifying his ever-expanding legacy in country music.