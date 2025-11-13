Carter Faith Credits Eric Church for Vocal Development in New Podcast Interview
Carter Faith is crediting two of modern country’s most distinctive voices for shaping her own musical path. In a recent interview, Faith reflected on how growing up in Davidson, North…
Carter Faith is crediting two of modern country's most distinctive voices for shaping her own musical path. In a recent interview, Faith reflected on how growing up in Davidson, North Carolina, near Granite Falls, made her feel a deep connection to fellow Tar Heel Eric Church.
Faith shared, “So I, North Carolina girl, [am a] big Eric Church fan. He is everything to me. He's like from the town over, so I claim him whether he likes it or not. He doesn't know me at all, but…I just loved [his music] and my dad loves him. So we listened to so much Eric Church, and I really loved his melodies. I also learned to sing by singing harmonies in the car, and his songs are really hard to sing for a girl harmony. Like his range is actually shockingly very wide, and I wanted to do that with my songs. I like the lowest note being so far from the highest note.”
“I remember when I heard ‘Merry Go Round' by Kacey Musgraves. We were pulling into the Walmart, and I was like, ‘We can't go in yet. I need to listen to this. So I think those two people will always be like my songwriting cornerstones, if you will.”
Faith's admiration for Church and Musgraves reflects the wide spectrum of country influences shaping a new generation of artists. Her debut album, Cherry Valley, has drawn strong critical attention, with standout tracks such as “Grudge,” “Betty,” and “Bar Star” appearing on year-end best-of lists.
Besides her growing musical projects, Faith is now exploring acting and working with a multitude of artists, including Billy Bob Thornton. The tour will continue through the end of 2025, with stops in Nashville, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Louisville, as part of the international Cherry Valley programming.