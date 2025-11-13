Carter Faith Credits Eric Church for Vocal Development in New Podcast Interview

Carter Faith is crediting two of modern country's most distinctive voices for shaping her own musical path. In a recent interview, Faith reflected on how growing up in Davidson, North Carolina, near Granite Falls, made her feel a deep connection to fellow Tar Heel Eric Church.

Faith shared, “So I, North Carolina girl, [am a] big Eric Church fan. He is everything to me. He's like from the town over, so I claim him whether he likes it or not. He doesn't know me at all, but…I just loved [his music] and my dad loves him. So we listened to so much Eric Church, and I really loved his melodies. I also learned to sing by singing harmonies in the car, and his songs are really hard to sing for a girl harmony. Like his range is actually shockingly very wide, and I wanted to do that with my songs. I like the lowest note being so far from the highest note.”

“I remember when I heard ‘Merry Go Round' by Kacey Musgraves. We were pulling into the Walmart, and I was like, ‘We can't go in yet. I need to listen to this. So I think those two people will always be like my songwriting cornerstones, if you will.”

Faith's admiration for Church and Musgraves reflects the wide spectrum of country influences shaping a new generation of artists. Her debut album, Cherry Valley, has drawn strong critical attention, with standout tracks such as “Grudge,” “Betty,” and “Bar Star” appearing on year-end best-of lists.