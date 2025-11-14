Roofing Installations & Repairs
Tee Gentry from KICKS 99 sits down with David Hixon, owner of Hixon Roofing. Hixon Roofing is known for great service throughout the CSRA and the Southeast for both commercial…
Tee Gentry from KICKS 99 sits down with David Hixon, owner of Hixon Roofing. Hixon Roofing is known for great service throughout the CSRA and the Southeast for both commercial and residential roofing. Warranties are important, so they are certified with all the major manufacturers to give your home and business the peace of mind you deserve!
Hixon Roofing is more than just any roofing company. At Hixon, they aim to be your top choice by delivering exceptional service and high-quality materials for both commercial and residential roofing needs. They are certified with all major manufacturers and offer up to a 25-year workmanship warranty. As a locally owned and operated business, they handle insurance claims for you and are skilled in all types of roofing, including commercial, residential, shingles, metal, and flat roofs. They also offer 24-hour emergency service.
Since 1984, their dedicated team at Hixon has provided exceptional roofing solutions and superb customer service. Whether you need residential roofing, commercial roofing, or gutter services in Georgia, South Carolina, or beyond, Hixon is here to assist. As a family-owned business, they value honesty and reliability, and are committed to earning your trust. With their financing options, obtaining an affordable, quality roof has never been easier! If Yer Roof Needs Fixin, Call Hixon. Click here to learn more.