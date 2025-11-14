Backstage Country
KICKS 99 Guitar Pull 2025 – Night Two Photos

You may think it’d be hard to have two back-to-back shows that are equally good… but this year’s lineup proved that it’s possible! After an amazing night one, we couldn’t…

Cody
Kicks 99 Guitar Pull 2025 Night Two
Sanjeev Singhal/CSRA Photography

You may think it'd be hard to have two back-to-back shows that are equally good... but this year's lineup proved that it's possible! After an amazing night one, we couldn't wait to see what night two had in store.

As always, thank you to our Beasley team, our clients and sponsors, and of course, all of our great listeners who help us make this event happen each year. We hope you enjoyed the 26th Annual Kicks 99 Guitar Pull!

Check out some of the photos captured from night two by Sanjeev Singhal with CSRA Photography. The lineup included Rodney Atkins, Jackson Dean, Mark Wills, Gavin Adcock, and Joe Nichols. You can see night one photos here.

KICKS 99 Guitar Pull 2025 - Night Two

Jeff and Sheri Easter - Kicks 99 Guitar Pull 2025 Night Two
Rodney Atkins - Kicks 99 Guitar Pull 2025 Night Two
Rodney Atkins kicked off the first round!
Jackson Dean - Kicks 99 Guitar Pull 2025 Night Two
Jackson Dean brought his strong vocals to the Bell Auditorium stage!
Mark Wills - Kicks 99 Guitar Pull 2025 Night Two
Mark Wills returned for another Guitar Pull, and played some more of our favorite hits!
Gavin Adcock - Kicks 99 Guitar Pull 2025 Night Two
Joe Nichols - Kicks 99 Guitar Pull 2025 Night Two
Joe Nichols played some of our favorite songs, and had the crowd singing along!
Crowd at Kicks 99 Guitar Pull 2025 Night Two
What a crowd!
Rodney Atkins Kicks 99 Guitar Pull 2025 Night Two
Rodney Atkins kept things going with his hits!
Jackson Dean Kicks 99 Guitar Pull 2025
Jackson Dean blew us all away with "Heavens To Betsy"
Mark Wills - Kicks 99 Guitar Pull 2025 Night Two
Mark Wills is definitely a fan favorite in Kicks Country!
Gavin Adcock Kicks 99 Guitar Pull 2025 Night Two
Joe Nichols Kicks 99 Guitar Pull 2025 Night Two
Kicks 99 Guitar Pull 2025 Night Two
The Kicks Wake Up Krew got a quick photo with some of the night two artists!
Thank you, Augusta!
Gavin AdcockJackson DeanJoe NIcholsKicks 99 Guitar PullMark WillsRodney Atkins
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
