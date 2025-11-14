KICKS 99 Guitar Pull 2025 – Night One Photos

On Tuesday, November 11, 2025, we kicked off our 26th Annual Kicks 99 Guitar Pull at the Bell Auditorium. This was another year of two back-to-back shows, and WOW! What an amazing two nights they were. Thank you to all of our clients and sponsors who help make this event happen each year. And also, thank you to all of our listeners who followed us around to countless ticket stops, entered all the online contests, and texted in all the keywords to win tickets to this must-see show! We are so thankful for your support and your love of country music.