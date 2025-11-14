Backstage Country
KICKS 99 Guitar Pull 2025 – Night One Photos

Cody
Kicks 99 Guitar Pull 2025 Night 1
Sanjeev Singhal/CSRA Photography

On Tuesday, November 11, 2025, we kicked off our 26th Annual Kicks 99 Guitar Pull at the Bell Auditorium. This was another year of two back-to-back shows, and WOW! What an amazing two nights they were. Thank you to all of our clients and sponsors who help make this event happen each year. And also, thank you to all of our listeners who followed us around to countless ticket stops, entered all the online contests, and texted in all the keywords to win tickets to this must-see show! We are so thankful for your support and your love of country music.

Check out some of the photos captured from night one by Sanjeev Singhal with CSRA Photography, and come back for even more photos soon! Night 1 featured Preston Cooper, Tucker Wetmore, Tyler Hubbard, Dylan Scott, and Hudson Westbrook.

Abigail Lord at Kicks 99 Guitar Pull 2025 Night 1
Kicks Wake Up Krew Welcomes the Crowd - Kicks 99 Guitar Pull 2025 Night 1
Preston Cooper at Kicks 99 Guitar Pull 2025 Night 1
Tucker Wetmore at Kicks 99 Guitar Pull 2025 Night 1
Tyler Hubbard at Kicks 99 Guitar Pull 2025 Night 1
Dylan Scott at Kicks 99 Guitar Pull 2025 Night 1
Hudson Westbrook at Kicks 99 Guitar Pull 2025 Night 1
Crowd at Kicks 99 Guitar Pull 2025 Night 1
Preston Cooper at Kicks 99 Guitar Pull 2025 Night 1
Tucker Wetmore at Kicks 99 Guitar Pull 2025 Night 1
Tyler Hubbard at Kicks 99 Guitar Pull 2025 Night 1
Dylan Scott at Kicks 99 Guitar Pull 2025 Night 1
Hudson Westbrook at Kicks 99 Guitar Pull 2025 Night 1
Crowd at Kicks 99 Guitar Pull 2025 Night 1
Don't forget, you can submit your own selfies for a shot to win tickets to next year's show, thanks to A&D Carpets and Hardwoods!

CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
