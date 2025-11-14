This Day in Country History: November 14

Nov. 14 has been a significant day for the country music industry throughout the years, witnessing the CMA Awards, a big concert by Garth Brooks, and the death of Holly Dunn. Tanya Tucker had an exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, and Carrie Underwood had surgery on her broken wrist on this day in country music history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

From Garth Brooks' record-selling concert to the CMA awards, these were milestones for Nov. 14:

Garth Brooks was scheduled to have a one-performance show at the new Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. However, due to popular demand by fans, concert organizers extended the shows to nine nights. The final performance on Nov. 14 was cast to more than 300 movie theaters in the U.S. 2014: Country music fans enjoyed the 52nd Annual CMA Awards held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Chris Stapleton won Male Vocalist of the Year and Single of the Year for "Broken Halos." Keith Urban snagged Entertainer of the Year, and Carrie Underwood took home Female Vocalist of the Year.

Cultural Milestones

Tanya Tucker and Bob Kingsley had cultural milestones on Nov. 14, including:

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum opened the Tanya Tucker: Strong Enough to Bend exhibit. This exhibit showcased artifacts from Tucker's career, including colorful stage costumes and her National Cutting Horse awards and trophies. 2019: Big stars came out to the Country Music Hall of Fame to honor the life of the late Bob Kingsley, who was a legendary broadcaster. Trisha Yearwood, Garth Brooks, and Dierks Bentley all performed at this event.

Notable Recordings and Performances

The late Patsy Cline earned certifications, and Dierks Bentley performed a pop-up show on this day:

The Recording Industry Association of America awarded Patsy Cline's album Patsy Cline Sings Songs of Love a Gold and Platinum certification on the same day. 2016: Dierks Bentley surprised fans by performing a free concert at Legends Corner in Nashville. This concert served as a warm-up for Bentley's What The Hell World Tour, which featured Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi as guests.

Industry Changes and Challenges

A death and surgery were part of the industry changes and challenges on Nov. 14:

The three-time GRAMMY-nominated artist Holly Dunn died at the age of 59. Dunn had numerous hot songs, including "Daddy's Hands" and "You Really Had Me Going." She was a member of the Grand Ole Opry and was named Female Vocalist of the Year by the CMA in 1986. 2017: Four days after Carrie Underwood tripped and fell, breaking her wrist, she revealed that she had to have surgery. Underwood had a metal pin inserted to help repair the break.