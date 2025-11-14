Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks Will Mark 20th Anniversary With Christmas Song That Started It All

Trisha Yearwood reflected on the balance between her personal life and career while previewing her holiday album, Christmastime, at a New York City event. The singer, who met Garth Brooks in 1987 during a recording session and married him on Dec. 6, 2005, shared that her marriage and family life took priority over touring.

“When I married Garth and I moved to Oklahoma, I stopped [my career],” Yearwood said. “I wasn't touring 200 days a year anymore. I was a bonus mom to three children, and I was trying to make a marriage work, because I had learned that marriages don't work if you're never together.”

Yearwood explained that the album's lead-off track, "Christmas Time Is Here," was inspired by her deep connection to A Charlie Brown Christmas, calling it her favorite holiday album. “I had a short list of things that I was like, ‘If I ever make another Christmas record, I want to do that.' And the first song you just heard was the first song on that list because A Charlie Brown Christmas is my absolute favorite [album]. And I haven't heard a ton of people record that song,” she explained.

“I actually walked down the aisle [to] that song because we married in December,” Yearwood continued. “So that was my [wedding entrance song].”

The singer's choice of song underscores the sentimental foundation of Christmastime, which she describes as both a personal reflection and a celebration of the season. Yearwood and Brooks recently marked their 20th wedding anniversary on Dec. 6, recalling that they walked down the aisle to "Christmas Time Is Here."