Jelly Roll Shaves Beard After Decade, Reveals Jawline Following 200-Pound Weight Loss

Jelly Roll (born Jason Bradley DeFord) has surprised fans by shaving his beard for the first time in roughly ten years, unveiling a dramatic physical transformation that aligns with his ongoing health, personal, and professional journey. His wife, Bunnie Xo, shared a social-media video documenting the moment and introducing the change.

“You guys, I have been with my husband for going on 10 years now, [and] I have never seen this man without his facial hair. Not one freaking time,” Bunnie Xo, 45, teased at the start of the clip.

“My husband, in honor of his shoot that he did today, is going to shave off his beard completely, because now that he's so skinny — look at that freaking jawline — we wanna see that jawline, right, ladies?” she added.

“I'm not looking. I'm not looking, okay? He tried to just show me, [but] I'm not looking until it's all done,” Bunnie Xo then said, before she later told viewers watching, “He just kicked me out of the room.”

With the musician sporting less hair on his face, Bunnie covered her mouth in shock, but still said, “The total naked face, it's not terrible.”

The beard-shave is part of a broader transformation narrative. Jelly Roll has reportedly lost more than 200 pounds since 2022 after once weighing around 540 lbs, and the change coincides with his first solo headlining tour in Australia and new musical directions.

He has publicly admitted to evolving emotionally and psychologically alongside his physical progress. He mentioned, "I'm really becoming a way better human" in a recent media clip.

Fans and other media expressed surprise, support, and now can't wait to present the finished product for a first look. The trim look symbolizes progress in a time of rejuvenated creativity, family, and authenticity. The changes in appearance suggest Jelly Roll's advance away from loneliness and health issues to visible, transformative changes in public renewal. Throughout the entire process, Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie Xo, has played a central supporting role, actively engaging with the project through her own fitness transformation efforts and messaging.