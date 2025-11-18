Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Mickey Mouse, Teddy Bears, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cody
Generous 7-Year-Old Gets A Surprise From Mickey Mouse
Archive / Gett Images
Powered By
Rob Zapata’s Electric
Rob Zapata’s Electric

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric

Rob Zapata's Electric

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Johnny CashMickey Mouse
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
KFC Extra Crispy Festive Feast
Human InterestKFC Serves Up Holiday Cheer with $25 Extra Crispy Festive Feast and New Gravy FlightTim Staskiewicz
Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Lowe's Chevrolet, celebrates on victory lane after winning the NASCAR Nextel Cup Series Checker Auto Parts 500 at Phoenix International Raceway
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: November 18Michael Garaventa
Homemade Leftover Thanksgiving Sandwich with Turkey Cranberries and Stuffing
Human InterestLeftovers remix: 10 fast ways to love Thanksgiving again tomorrow
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect