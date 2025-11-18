Post Malone Confirmed to Headline Thanksgiving Halftime Show

Post Malone is confirmed to headline the Thanksgiving halftime show during the Dallas Cowboys game against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, this confirmation isn’t what’s making the social media rounds, as Posty had already hinted at the appearance. Instead, country music fans are smitten with the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders' head choreographer, Judy Trammell, who dressed up like the “I Had Some Help” singer to announce the good news.

The Salvation Army’s Annual Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show

The Salvation Army’s Annual Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show has already featured major country music stars over the years, including Lainey Wilson, Dolly Parton, and Luke Combs, so it’s understandable why they would want to continue featuring artists from this genre. Malone, who not only released his sixth album, F-1 Trillion, marking his transition to country music, is also a Texas native and Cowboys fan.

Malone said (via Whiskey Riff), “I’m from Texas. I grew up a Cowboys fan and have been watching this halftime show for years. It’s a real honor to be part of the Red Kettle Kickoff with The Salvation Army and the Dallas Cowboys and help bring hope to so many people.”

Head Choreographer Judy Trammell

When it came time to inform the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, head choreographer Trammell announced the news by dressing up like Malone. In a GRWM (get ready with me) TikTok video, we see a makeup artist/stylist apply temporary tattoos to Trammell’s face and hands. She also wore dental grills, a cowboy hat, a fringe jacket, jeans, and a white shirt.

Trammell, who’s been the head choreographer since 1991, can be heard saying: “I think this is the last thing they would expect me to do.” She admits it’s out of character for her, and that the cheerleaders would be shocked by her transformation. Trammell couldn’t help but crack up, especially once the transformation was almost done.

During the reveal, the cheerleaders burst into hysterical laughter when they saw their choreographer, but the moment they realized it was actually Post Malone they’d be performing with on Thanksgiving Day, their giggles quickly turned into excited cheers.