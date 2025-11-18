Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Post Malone Confirmed to Headline Thanksgiving Halftime Show

Post Malone is confirmed to headline the Thanksgiving halftime show during the Dallas Cowboys game against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, this confirmation isn’t what’s making the social media rounds,…

Yvette Dela Cruz
American rapper and singer Post Malone performs prior to Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs
Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Post Malone is confirmed to headline the Thanksgiving halftime show during the Dallas Cowboys game against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, this confirmation isn’t what’s making the social media rounds, as Posty had already hinted at the appearance. Instead, country music fans are smitten with the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders' head choreographer, Judy Trammell, who dressed up like the “I Had Some Help” singer to announce the good news.

The Salvation Army’s Annual Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show  

The Salvation Army’s Annual Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show has already featured major country music stars over the years, including Lainey Wilson, Dolly Parton, and Luke Combs, so it’s understandable why they would want to continue featuring artists from this genre. Malone, who not only released his sixth album, F-1 Trillion, marking his transition to country music, is also a Texas native and Cowboys fan.  

Malone said (via Whiskey Riff), “I’m from Texas. I grew up a Cowboys fan and have been watching this halftime show for years. It’s a real honor to be part of the Red Kettle Kickoff with The Salvation Army and the Dallas Cowboys and help bring hope to so many people.”  

Head Choreographer Judy Trammell  

When it came time to inform the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, head choreographer Trammell announced the news by dressing up like Malone. In a GRWM (get ready with me) TikTok video, we see a makeup artist/stylist apply temporary tattoos to Trammell’s face and hands. She also wore dental grills, a cowboy hat, a fringe jacket, jeans, and a white shirt.   

Loading TikTok...

Trammell, who’s been the head choreographer since 1991, can be heard saying: “I think this is the last thing they would expect me to do.” She admits it’s out of character for her, and that the cheerleaders would be shocked by her transformation. Trammell couldn’t help but crack up, especially once the transformation was almost done.  

During the reveal, the cheerleaders burst into hysterical laughter when they saw their choreographer, but the moment they realized it was actually Post Malone they’d be performing with on Thanksgiving Day, their giggles quickly turned into excited cheers.  

Fans flooded the comment section expressing their amusement at Trammell’s antics. One wrote, “The grill @dcc_judy, you are just too funny!!” Another commented, “this was so iconic of Judy, omg.” A third chimed in, “Ms. Judy is such an icon.” 

Post Malone
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
Related Stories
Man sitting on stool in dark room playing guitar
MusicSongs for the Soul: Country Ballads That Help You Heal from LossYvette Dela Cruz
Lainey Wilson poses during The 59th Annual CMA Awards Press Conference at Bridgestone Arena
MusicLainey Wilson, Ella Langley, and Megan Moroney Lead 2025 CMA NodsYvette Dela Cruz
Atmosphere during Country Thunder - Day 4 on July 22, 2018 in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin
MusicCountry Thunder 2026 Headliners Announced: Lainey Wilson, Zach Top, and MoreYvette Dela Cruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect