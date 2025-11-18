Variety Launches Interview Lounge at CMA Awards With Duke Cannon Partnership

Variety announced the launch of its first CMA Awards Interview Lounge in Nashville, presented by Duke Cannon. The event, which takes place yesterday and today, is ahead of the 59th Annual CMA Awards. Confirmed participants include Megan Moroney, Dan + Shay, The War & Treaty, Tucker Wetmore, Red Clay Strays, Old Dominion, Jordan Davis (presenter and artist), and Lauren Alaina (Backstage Live co-host and artist).

The interview lounge will be located adjacent to the CMA Awards and will feature in-depth conversations with leading nominees and performers during one of country music's biggest weeks. Interviews will be conducted at Anzie Blue, Nashville's only woman-owned music and event venue.

The 59th Annual CMA Awards will air live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Nov. 19 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern / 7:00 p.m. Central on ABC, with next-day streaming available on Hulu. This year's ceremony will be hosted by Lainey Wilson, a nine-time CMA Award winner known for her dynamic presence and chart-topping hits.

Variety's new lounge underscores the outlet's growing commitment to country music coverage, combining its industry expertise with Duke Cannon's bold, masculine brand identity.

“We thank Duke Cannon for partnering with us on our inaugural CMA Awards interview lounge, which will feature leading country music artists,” said Dea Lawrence, co-president and publisher of Variety. “Variety's music coverage is unmatched, and we are honored to be in Nashville this year to celebrate one of country music's biggest nights.”