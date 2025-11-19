Tucker Wetmore Releases Wild West Music Video for ‘Brunette’ Ahead of CMA Awards

Tucker Wetmore has dropped a new music video for his viral single "Brunette," which depicts a Western-inspired chase that amplifies the themes of searching, finding, and romantic intrigue described in the song itself. Wetmore plays the role of a sheriff searching for a mysterious outlaw brunette connected to a "Wanted: Alive — A Brunette" poster. The visual rollout supports his expanding What Not To era, which has driven significant industry buzz, including attention from the CMA Awards for New Artist of the Year.

The video, directed by Wetmore and Chase Foster, was filmed at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe. Hannah Godwin stars as the brunette at the center of the chase, while Bachelor Nation fan favorite Joey Graziadei adds a television crossover moment as the bartender. The clip utilizes imagery of a conventional saloon, frontier art, and a dodgy meeting between the sheriff and the outlaw.

A pivotal scene features the woman stepping into a dance with the sheriff, saying, "It took you long enough. I ain't no ghost, sheriff." He answers, "No, ma'am. Ghosts don't dance this close to a heartbeat." The story continues as they exit the saloon together. Graziadei's bartender then remarks to the deputy, "Looks like the sheriff caught his outlaw." The deputy responds, "Naw. He didn't catch her. She let him find her." The closing moments show the couple riding into the distance as the poster is stamped FOUND.

The music video narrative aligns with the song's foundation in "Brunette," concerning someone with certain characteristics and a pull. The casting, location, and storyline that describe Wetmore's upward commercial momentum, followed by the release of his debut album, What Not To, in 2025, which was not only hailed as a historic big-country debut for a new artist but also led to more than a billion streams and nominations from both the CMA and ACM.