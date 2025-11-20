Aiken County Animal Shelter Hosts Home For The Holidays

It's not new information, but our local shelters and rescues are constantly dealing with overcrowding. There are many great pets available for adoption at local shelters and through local rescues. And now that the holidays are here, Aiken County Animal Shelter is hosting Home For The Holidays.

Home For The Holidays

What exactly is "Home For The Holidays" with the Aiken County Animal Shelter? The idea is that people take adoptable pets home over the holiday weekend. It gives the pets a chance to spend the holidays outside of the shelter and get some socialization. But it also gives people a chance to get to know the pets, and potentially adopt them.

This is such a great initiative to give these wonderful pets a chance to shine and bring some joy to your home, too!

For this special event, pre-approval is required by Tuesday, November 25th. You simply email your name, address, and current pet information to FOTAS Aiken so they can help match you up with a shelter dog.

Once approved, you'll pick up the pet on Wednesday, November 26th, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. After the holiday, dogs can be returned on Saturday, November 29th, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. But perhaps you'll fall in love and reach out to the shelter to adopt!

And remember, when you adopt an animal from a shelter, you're helping make more space for other animals that are in need of rescue, too. You're saving little lives and adding more joy to your own. There's nothing like the love of a pet to make your holidays brighter! Just remember, a pet is a commitment. Make sure you're ready to care for them for the next 8+ years. There's nothing worse than knowing a pet got adopted only to be brought back to the shelter later on.

The Aiken County Animal Shelter

The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.

If you're interested in adopting a pet now, you can make an appointment to see available pets or just stop by the shelter. If you would like to use the shelter’s concierge service, call (803) 642-1537 ext. 3765 or email info@fotasaiken.org and make an appointment with an adoption expert.

About FOTAS Aiken

Friends Of The Animal Shelter (FOTAS Aiken) has been serving the area for over 15 years. They are a nonprofit organization that has partnered with the Aiken County Animal Shelter. The organization helps raise awareness and educate the public about fostering, adopting, and volunteering.

FOTAS Aiken is a recipient of the Secretary of State of South Carolina Angel Award. This award is given to 10 organizations out of 14,000. The award recognizes organizations that are the most efficient and effective charities in South Carolina.

With the help of FOTAS, the Aiken County Animal Shelter saved almost 40,000 pets between 2013 and 2024. None of this would be possible without the help of the community through donations, fostering, and adoption efforts.