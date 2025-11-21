Dolly Parton Joins IAAPA Hall of Fame for Work Building Theme Park Empire

Dolly Parton has been inducted into the IAAPA Hall of Fame, receiving one of the global attractions industry's highest honors as Dollywood celebrates its 40th anniversary season. Although she could not attend the ceremony in person, Parton delivered a video message rooted in her Smoky Mountains heritage, emphasizing Dollywood's mission of hospitality and gratitude for the team that has helped shape the world-renowned destination.

In her message, Parton thanked longtime partners Jack and Peter Herschend, highlighting more than four decades of collaboration that began with the 1986 launch of Dollywood on the former Silver Dollar City site in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

"To Jack and Peter (Herschend), thank you for being my partners and my friends for more than 40 years," Dolly said as she began the message. "You are a blessing to me, and I love you dearly. Our partnership is truly special. I trust them, and they trust me, and they always listen when I come in with one of my big ideas and dreams. And somehow, the amazing team at Dollywood finds a way to make those dreams come true."

IAAPA's official announcement celebrated Parton's transformative role in building Dollywood Parks & Resorts into a 160-acre destination with more than 50 rides, millions of annual visitors, and an international reputation for blending music, crafts, culture, and award-winning attractions.

Regarding her inclusion into the Hall of Fame, the official IAAPA announcement said, "Dolly Parton, who partnered with Herschend in 1986 to bring Dollywood Parks & Resorts to life, has become the luminary behind one of America's most beloved theme parks. Her passion, investment, and commitment to her Smoky Mountain roots have helped Dollywood more than double in size, now welcoming millions of guests each year. Today, Dollywood stands as a world-class resort destination that blends music, crafts, and culture with award-winning attractions, inspiring joy for families and theme park operators around the globe."

Parton also acknowledged her fans, Dollywood employees, and the creative teams responsible for bringing her ideas to life. "I'm just so grateful that you consider me worthy of this recognition. Being inducted into the IAAPA Hall of Fame is a big, incredible way to help celebrate Dollywood's 40th anniversary season."