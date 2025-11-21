This Day in Country History: November 21

Awards, inductions, and certifications have dominated the country music industry on Nov. 21 in years past. Reba McEntire received a significant honor on this day, and stars celebrated the life of the late Roy Clark. The Recording Industry Association of America gave numerous certifications on this date, and Jon Pardi got married.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Significant country music milestones for Nov. 21 included:

2006: Country music winners at the AMAs included Faith Hill for Favorite Female Country Artist, Toby Keith for Favorite Male Country Artist, and Rascal Flats for Favorite Country Duo/Group of the Year. Tim McGraw's Reflected: Greatest Hits Vol. 2 won Favorite Country Album.

Country music winners at the AMAs included Faith Hill for Favorite Female Country Artist, Toby Keith for Favorite Male Country Artist, and Rascal Flats for Favorite Country Duo/Group of the Year. Tim McGraw's Reflected: Greatest Hits Vol. 2 won Favorite Country Album. 2017: The legendary Reba McEntire was inducted into the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame at the Will Rogers Memorial Complex Roundup Inn in Fort Worth, Texas. Those who have shown resilience, independence, and courage in their field or industry are inducted into this prestigious organization.

Cultural Milestones

From inductions to a celebration of life, these were cultural milestones for Nov. 21:

2018: A memorial service was held for the late Roy Clark, known for his role in the TV show Hee Haw. Clark died on Nov. 15, and during his Celebration of Life tribute held in Broken Bow, Oklahoma, Ricky Skaggs and Vince Gill sang the touching song, "Go Rest High On That Mountain."

A memorial service was held for the late Roy Clark, known for his role in the TV show Hee Haw. Clark died on Nov. 15, and during his Celebration of Life tribute held in Broken Bow, Oklahoma, Ricky Skaggs and Vince Gill sang the touching song, "Go Rest High On That Mountain." 2021: Inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame included Marty Stuart, songwriter Dean Dillon, and Hank Williams, Jr. Performers at this honorary event included Kenny Chesney, Alan Jackson, Eric Church, and George Strait.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Single and album certifications for this day included:

2006: Vince Gill's album These Days was awarded a Gold certification from the RIAA. Rascal Flatts also earned a 3x Platinum certification for their album Me and My Gang on this day.

Vince Gill's album These Days was awarded a Gold certification from the RIAA. Rascal Flatts also earned a 3x Platinum certification for their album Me and My Gang on this day. 2014: Jason Aldean's album Old Boots, New Dirt received a Gold certification. Little Big Town's single "Day Drinking" also received a Gold certification on this day.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From a death to a wedding, these were industry changes for Nov. 21:

2011: The legendary guitarist Paul Yandell died in Hendersonville, Tennessee, at the age of 76. Yandell was part of Chet Atkins' band for over 25 years and also worked with Jerry Reed, Kitty Wells, and the Louvin Brothers.

The legendary guitarist Paul Yandell died in Hendersonville, Tennessee, at the age of 76. Yandell was part of Chet Atkins' band for over 25 years and also worked with Jerry Reed, Kitty Wells, and the Louvin Brothers. 2020: The "Dirt on My Boots" singer Jon Pardi married his girlfriend, Summer Duncan, at Saddle Woods Farm in Nashville. Due to logistical challenges, partially from COVID-19 restrictions, the couple decided to have an intimate wedding with select friends and family members.