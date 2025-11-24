Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Rascal Flatts to Headline 2026 Voices of America Country Fest Alongside Blake Shelton

The Voices of America Country Music Fest has named Rascal Flatts as the second headliner for its 2026 four-day festival in West Chester, scheduled for Aug. 6–9 at Voice of…

Jennifer Eggleston
Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts performs onstage for the Big Machine 20th Anniversary concert at Lower Broadway on August 29, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Catherine Powell / Stringer via Getty Images

The Voices of America Country Music Fest has named Rascal Flatts as the second headliner for its 2026 four-day festival in West Chester, scheduled for Aug. 6–9 at Voice of America MetroPark. They join Blake Shelton, who was previously announced as the festival's first headliner.

Organizers announced Rascal Flatts on Instagram on Nov. 20, promoting them as a marquee act for the August dates and writing, "Hailed as one of the most influential groups in modern country history, @rascalflatts are a chart-topping trio and they are headed your way this August!," underscoring their role in the growing 2026 lineup. The band, known for hits including "Life Is a Highway" and "Bless The Broken Road," recently released Life Is A Highway: Refueled Duets in celebration of their 25th anniversary.

The 2026 program remains a four-day event and is the festival's fourth year since initially launching in 2023. The organizers anticipate a strong turnout and sell-out attendance. The festival continues the pattern of at least 30 country artists performing throughout the program each year. Attendance has grown from approximately 80,000 in its inaugural year to more than 100,000 in 2025, which featured major headliners including Carrie Underwood, HARDY, Bailey Zimmerman, and Darius Rucker.

Only Blake Shelton and Rascal Flatts have been confirmed as 2026 top-billing acts so far, with additional artists expected to be announced in the coming months. No other performers have been revealed at this stage.

Four-day general admission tickets start at $249.99. Festival officials report high demand and encourage early purchase. Four-day tickets and parking passes are available now through the festival's official website, and single-day passes may be released in the spring if inventory allows.

Tickets and updates are available at voacountrymusicfest.com.

Blake SheltonRascal Flatts
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
(L-R) Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert perform onstage during the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicChris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert Perform Disco-Themed Duet at 2025 CMA AwardsJennifer Eggleston
Musician Jake Owen looks on prior to the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 28, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
MusicJake Owen Releases ‘Lonesome Dreams’ Album With Outlaw Country SoundJennifer Eggleston
Zach Bryan performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival.
MusicZach Bryan Rolling Out Massive 2026 World Tour, Including More Stadium DatesBrandon Plotnick
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect