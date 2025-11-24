Rascal Flatts to Headline 2026 Voices of America Country Fest Alongside Blake Shelton

The Voices of America Country Music Fest has named Rascal Flatts as the second headliner for its 2026 four-day festival in West Chester, scheduled for Aug. 6–9 at Voice of America MetroPark. They join Blake Shelton, who was previously announced as the festival's first headliner.

Organizers announced Rascal Flatts on Instagram on Nov. 20, promoting them as a marquee act for the August dates and writing, "Hailed as one of the most influential groups in modern country history, @rascalflatts are a chart-topping trio and they are headed your way this August!," underscoring their role in the growing 2026 lineup. The band, known for hits including "Life Is a Highway" and "Bless The Broken Road," recently released Life Is A Highway: Refueled Duets in celebration of their 25th anniversary.

The 2026 program remains a four-day event and is the festival's fourth year since initially launching in 2023. The organizers anticipate a strong turnout and sell-out attendance. The festival continues the pattern of at least 30 country artists performing throughout the program each year. Attendance has grown from approximately 80,000 in its inaugural year to more than 100,000 in 2025, which featured major headliners including Carrie Underwood, HARDY, Bailey Zimmerman, and Darius Rucker.

Only Blake Shelton and Rascal Flatts have been confirmed as 2026 top-billing acts so far, with additional artists expected to be announced in the coming months. No other performers have been revealed at this stage.

Four-day general admission tickets start at $249.99. Festival officials report high demand and encourage early purchase. Four-day tickets and parking passes are available now through the festival's official website, and single-day passes may be released in the spring if inventory allows.