Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Thanksgiving, Superman, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cody
Times Things Went Wrong At The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Powered By
Rob Zapata’s Electric
Rob Zapata’s Electric

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric

Rob Zapata's Electric

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

SupermanThanksgiving
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
Top Down View on People Raising Champagne Glasses and Toasting over a spread of Thanksgiving Side Dishes
Human Interest5 Last Minute Thanksgiving Side Dishes
Race winner and 2013 Formula One World Champion Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Infiniti Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: November 24Michael Garaventa
Manny Pacquiao takes part in a training session
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: November 23Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect