Brett Young Credits Friendship as Key to Seven-Year Marriage With Taylor Mills

Brett Young and his wife, Taylor Mills Young, used their 2025 CMA Awards red carpet appearance on Nov. 19 in Nashville to reflect on seven years of marriage, parenthood, and the role family plays in his music and touring schedule. "Taylor and I have always been friends," Brett told E! News in an exclusive interview. "Especially with what I do for a living and being gone all the time, I don't think it works if you're not."

The couple, who married in November 2018, emphasized that friendship and shared humor continue to anchor their relationship. "We have the same sense of humor, and we have a good time," the 44-year-old — who tied the knot with Taylor in November 2018 — continued. "17 years since we met, and we still have a blast together. I think you need to have fun together and never stop dating."

Their daughters, Presley and Rowan, are now developing strong personalities and an early interest in music. "They're old enough now that they're little people, and they're starting to have personalities," he shared. "For a dad, the first couple years, they only need mom. So, as much as I enjoyed having babies, I'm starting to feel like they need me and they like me a little bit. So selfishly, I'm enjoying this age the most so far."

Young admitted he once hoped his children wouldn't follow him into the industry, but now sees early signs of talent. "I went into having kids hoping they didn't want to be in this business," he explained, "but they're showing a really good ear. They have cute little voices and can keep a key. They'll hear my song, and my oldest will sing the runs. So, I'm worried that we don't have a choice."

Taylor added that the girls' bond with their father strengthens the family dynamic. "They're daddy's girls," she said in the joint interview. "They really are. They like me, but when dad comes in the room, it's just [different]."