Brandon Lake Plans Christian-Country Music Releases for 2026

In recent times, Brandon Lake has emerged as an extremely talented cross-genre artist, blending Christian Gospel and Country music. Since Brandon has been the subject of so many announcements about his new works, collaborations, etc., he is now being recognized for his immense contribution to Christian music by receiving two awards: one from ASCAP and the other from the Dove Awards, both for Songwriter of the Year.

A video from ASCAP highlighting the CMA Awards featured Brandon's connections to two successful songwriters in Nashville, Shaboozey and Ashley Gorley, and what they collectively contributed to Brandon's journey.

Backstage at the CMAs, Lake connected with Cody Johnson, Bailey Zimmerman, Russell Dickerson, and Stephen Wilson Jr., hinting at future collaborations. A new version of "When a Cowboy Prays" with Johnson is reportedly completed and slated for release soon, adding fuel to the anticipation surrounding Lake's 2026 slate. He has already established a cross-genre track record, teaming with Jelly Roll on "Hard Fought Hallelujah" and Gabby Barrett on "As For Me & My Home."

In his speech, Lake shared his reaction to the wins, "My biggest dream came true, years and years ago, this is just the overflow." He continued, saying, "This is what's on my heart: the collision of Christian and country... and uh, revival, and redneckness, if you will."

Lake revealed in an interview, "I grew up on country music; I grew up on Christian music. ... And if you listen to my music, it is very diverse, you know? Quote-unquote Christian music, worship music ... it doesn't really make sense having a genre, because it's what we do with our lives. It's not a sound." He has also spoken about genre fluidity in his collaborations, particularly Hard Fought Hallelujah, saying, "I think it is a crossover moment, and I pray that it is. I'm trying to cross over, into any and every space that God will allow that is authentic to who I am."