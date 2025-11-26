Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Joe Nichols, Post Malone, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cody
Joe Nichols - Kicks 99 Guitar Pull 2025 Night Two

Joe Nichols played some of our favorite songs, and had the crowd singing along!

Sanjeev Singhal/CSRA Photography
Powered By
Rob Zapata’s Electric
Rob Zapata’s Electric

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric

Rob Zapata's Electric

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Joe NIcholsPost Malone
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
Stephanie Gilmore of Australia exits the water during the women's qualifying round of the World Surf League Surf Ranch Pro
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: November 26Michael Garaventa
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Riley Green performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 05, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Human InterestRiley Green, Buzz Lightyear, & More – Can’t Beat CodyCody
Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever looks on before the game against the Dallas Wings at American Airlines Center
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: November 25Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect