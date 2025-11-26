Megan Moroney Still Denying Romance Rumors

Fans sure are are interested in who Megan Moroney is dating (or rumored to be dating). Previously linked to Riley Green and Morgan Wallen, the most recent buzz is that she's dating San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa, prompting her to set the record straight.

'I’m Not Dating Right Now at All'

The rumor started in October when the “Am I Okay?” singer was spotted at a San Francisco 49ers game holding a jersey with “Moroney 9,” which isn’t Bosa’s jersey number (he sports #97, fyi). In an interview with People Stylewatch, Moroney shut down the rumor mill with a straightforward answer: “I'm not dating right now at all. I'm too busy.” Her answer seemed to not just address the speculation between her and Bosa, but for all other gentlemen that would be linked to her in the near future.

However, Moroney understands the interest in her love life, just like when people thought she was dating Wallen. In a previous interview with the outlet, she said, “At the end of the day, being honest with my songwriting is what's gotten me this far. So, I never let the possibility that people might speculate stop me from writing about how this situation made me feel.”

What’s Next for Her?

Aside from teaming up with Ed Sheeran for an impromptu pop-up show where they ditched the fanfare, went acoustic, and promised to sing only deep cuts, Moroney is busy preparing for the release of her third studio album, Cloud 9.

Moroney said of the difference between her Am I Okay? album and Cloud 9, “I think the biggest difference with this album is that just, like, my feet are so planted and I know exactly who I am. I feel like I've always known who I am, but...I'm willing to take risks now.”

The Georgia native clarified that she’s not completely forgetting her “emo cowgirl” brand: “I do have, like, one really gut-wrenching song on the album. There's a few sad songs still because I would never abandon my emo cowgirl-ness.”