This Day in Country History: November 28

A lot of fabulous performances have occurred on Nov. 28 over the years, with holiday specials, the GRAMMY Awards, and a benefit concert for victims of Hurricane Harvey. In 1964, Willie Nelson made his Grand Ole Opry debut, and in 2016, tourists visiting Dollywood were evacuated due to a raging wildfire. Here are the standout moments from this day in country history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Nov. 28 has seen artists achieve important awards and milestones:

2017: At the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards, under the country music category, Maren Morris won Best Solo Performance for "My Church," Pentatonix and Dolly Parton won Best Duo/Group Performance for "Jolene," and Sturgill Simpson won Best Album for "A Sailor's Guide to Earth."

Cultural Milestones

From Willie Nelson's Grand Ole Opry debut to a benefit concert for hurricane relief, these were cultural milestones for Nov. 28:

1964: Willie Nelson made his Grand Ole Opry debut. This legendary outlaw cowboy singer has 12 GRAMMY Awards, several Country Music Association Awards, and a Kennedy Center Honor. Nelson is best known for songs like "On the Road Again" and for being a founding member of Farm Aid.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Nov. 28 has seen some magical Christmas specials with performances by country stars:

2016: Jennifer Nettles from the band Sugarland hosted the CMA Country Christmas TV special that aired on ABC. It was taped live at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville and featured performances by Kacey Musgraves, Brett Eldredge, and Kelsea Ballerini.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Challenges faced by artists and venues on Nov. 28 include:

2016: A wildfire ripped through the communities of Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg in Tennessee. Hundreds of tourists and locals were evacuated from the area, including from Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park. Fortunately, no one at Dollywood was injured, and the theme park did not sustain damage.

