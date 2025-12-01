Is Ella Langley Dating Reality TV Show Star John Sansone?

Country music fans are loyal and fully prepared to turn into a super sleuth the second their favorite artist posts a picture that paints a thousand words. Recently, Ella Langley posted a series of photos and videos documenting her life. In a blink it and you miss it moment, one of the videos features reality TV star John Sansone.

Now, it could be just two friends hanging out, but if they post each other on their respective social media accounts, it could be something more.

Who is John Sansone?

Sansone was part of the third season of the reality TV dating show Farmer Wants a Wife. Hosted by Brad Paisley’s wife, Kimberly Williams, who replaced Sugarland’s Jennifer Nettles, the show follows four farmers courting eight women each. Sansone ended up with Claire Dirette, a medical sales representative from Portage, Michigan, but broke up earlier this summer, according to Whiskey Riff.

Langley, on the other hand, was involved in a not-confirmed love triangle rumor with Megan Moroney and Riley Green. However, Green debunked this by attending the CMA Awards 2025 with lifestyle and beauty influencer Bryana Ferringer.

What’s Going on with Ella Langley and Sansone?

In Langley’s recent Instagram post, which she captioned “That’s life,” she shared several photos and videos documenting her life as a country music star. There are photos of her glammed up, videos from backstage, shots of her getting ready, clips of her singing and recording in a studio, and a video of her shooting, a hobby she probably enjoys when she’s not busy topping the charts and winning awards. In that particular video, she is seen with a man, though both of them have their backs turned to the camera.

The confirmation that it was Sansone came from Sansone’s own post.

Sansone followed Langley’s lead and shared several photos and videos, and you guessed it right: one of the clips in the middle of his post shows Sansone and Langley wearing the same clothes, in the same place, shooting. In his video, however, Langley’s face is clearly visible, along with her dog, Crue.

Sansone captioned the post with, “seein’ what sticks type post,” and if seeing Langley in one of the videos is not enough to guess something’s going on with the two of them, she commented with “Crue mannnn.”