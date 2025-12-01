Get Tickets Now

Lights of the South, sponsored by Queensborough National Bank & Trust, is now open in Grovetown. Over five million lights spread across a hundred acres make Lights of the South a Christmas wonderland. Enjoy fun for the whole family, including magical tractor rides, the Candy Land play area, roasted marshmallows, and of course, a visit with Santa! Christmas just isn't complete without a visit to Lights of the South. Open now until December 30th. Click here for more information. Sponsored by Queensborough National Bank & Trust, Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.