Get Tickets Now

In partnership with
Lights of the South, sponsored by Queensborough National Bank & Trust, is now open in Grovetown. Over five million lights spread across a hundred acres make Lights of the South a Christmas wonderland. Enjoy fun for the whole family, including magical tractor rides, the Candy Land play area, roasted marshmallows, and of course, a visit with Santa! Christmas just isn't complete without a visit to Lights of the South. Open now until December 30th. Click here for more information. Sponsored by Queensborough National Bank & Trust, Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.

Alex CauthrenEditor
