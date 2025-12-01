This year, they proudly honor the Grand Marshals—Edgefield County Veterans. As a special tribute, they’ll be handing out flags along the parade route, so be sure to grab one and show your support. Bring the whole family to see Spider-Man, Batman, Elsa, Cinderella, and even the Grinch as they join the festive fun! Santa himself will be there, ready for photos on the square by the beautiful Christmas tree. Don’t miss the joy, the celebration, and the holiday spirit at The Edgefield County Christmas Parade, December 7th at 3 pm! Click here to learn more.