Giving Tuesday: 7 Local Organizations You Can Help This Holiday Season

Giving Tuesday is here — and it’s one of the simplest, most powerful ways to make a difference right here at home.

Celebrated every year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, Giving Tuesday is a global day dedicated to generosity. It started as a movement to encourage people to give back after the rush of Black Friday and Cyber Monday — and it’s grown into a worldwide celebration of kindness, community, and support for the causes that matter most.

Whether you donate, volunteer, or help spread the word, today is all about lifting up the organizations that keep our community strong. Here are some local groups that could truly use your support this Giving Tuesday.

The United Way of the CSRA

The United Way of the CSRA brings our community together to help families and individuals thrive. By focusing on education, financial stability, and healthy lives, they ensure people have the resources they need to reach their full potential, no matter their background or zip code.

United Way unites nonprofits, businesses, government agencies, and caring neighbors to invest in programs that create real, lasting change. From helping children succeed in school to supporting families living paycheck to paycheck, their work provides hope, opportunity, and measurable results.

On this Giving Tuesday, consider supporting United Way and be part of a movement that strengthens our community, transforms lives, and helps everyone achieve their maximum potential.

Click here to make your donation today! Or text CHRISTMAS to 40403.

You can donate with credit, debit, PayPal, or Venmo. All donations are tax-deductible.

Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS) Aiken

Friends Of The Animal Shelter (FOTAS Aiken) has been serving the area for over 15 years. They are a nonprofit organization that has partnered with the Aiken County Animal Shelter. The organization helps raise awareness and educate the public about fostering, adopting, and volunteering.

There are various ways you can donate to FOTAS: monthly or one-time donations, shopping for items on the wish list, legacy gifts, and memorial plaques. All donations are tax deductible.

Click here to make a donation today! Or text DOGSCATS to 44321.

If you'd like to make a donation by check, make the check payable to FOTAS and mail to P.O. Box 2207, Aiken, SC 29802.

Via Cognitive Health

Via Cognitive Health (formerly the Jud C. Hickey Center for Alzheimer's Care) is a local, non-profit organization that offers research-based day programming for individuals diagnosed with adult cognitive decline to engage in mental and physical exercise, plus socialization, in order to promote a higher level of cognitive function for longer. The result? Members and their care partners are able to maximize their quality-of-life post-diagnosis. They can live, play and work more freely in our community as the Via Cognitive Health helps them navigate the disease and mitigate its effects on daily life for as long as possible.

One way you can support Via Cognitive Health is getting your tickets to Music For Memories with Cole Swindell at the Bell Auditorium this Thursday, December 4th. You can also make donations online.

The RECing Crew

Founded in 2002 by families and friends of individuals with disabilities, The RECing Crew provides leisure and recreational programs for people with disabilities in the CSRA. These programs promote physical, emotional, and social growth, offering participants opportunities to connect, learn, and have fun. Today, more than 200 individuals, ages 6 to 88, take part in one or more of their programs, benefiting from inclusive and engaging activities.

Donations to The RECing Crew can help lower their expenses and continue offering affordable programs.

Augusta University

Support AU students facing food insecurity by donating to Open Paws or the DCG Food Pantry. Your contribution, whether funds or microwavable food, helps ensure that no student has to choose between food and learning. This Giving Tuesday, join the movement to make a real difference on campus. You can purchase items from their Wish List, or make a financial donation by clicking the link below!

The American Red Cross - East Central Georgia Chapter

Chartered in 1917, the American Red Cross of East Central Georgia provides vital disaster relief and humanitarian services across 23 counties, including Richmond, Columbia, and Burke. Your support helps volunteers bring comfort, shelter, food, and hope to neighbors facing emergencies. Each year, the Red Cross responds to tens of thousands of disasters nationwide—your donation ensures families in crisis have the resources they need to rebuild their lives this Giving Tuesday.

Golden Harvest Food Bank