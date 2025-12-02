Morgan Wallen to Release Limited-Edition Zine for ‘I’m The Problem’ Album

Morgan Wallen is crediting Eric Church as a transformative influence on his music — one that took him from gospel- and bluegrass-rooted childhood to mainstream country stardom. In a preview on his website, Wallen delves into his early musical days. “I grew up in a very rural Southern Baptist church, singing gospel and bluegrass. When I was 5 years old, I asked for a violin for Christmas, and I'd play piano growing up, but I wasn't allowed to listen to secular music when I was a kid,” he wrote.

He recalled discovering Church and being struck by the power of his lyrics: “What struck me most was how I could just picture all his lyrics,” Wallen wrote, adding, “I mean, I knew every bit of his first three records. I could sing them all.”

Wallen's upcoming limited-edition I'm The Problem CD zine, set to drop Dec. 19, promises exclusive interviews, lyrics for all 37 tracks, never-before-seen photos, and a personal letter from his father, offering deeper insight into the inspirations behind the album.

This collection arrives alongside a broader narrative arc for Wallen: a journey from strictly religious musical beginnings through gospel and bluegrass, then rock, rap, and hip-hop influences, before embracing country, with Eric Church as the gateway.

Wallen's friendship and artistic partnership with Church have grown over the years. Church and Wallen have worked together on many songs, including "Man Made a Bar" and songs from I Am the Problem. Through their friendship and respect for one another, Wallen has a great appreciation for Church as a mentor, and Church has had a profound impact on Wallen's career.