Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

CSRA Holiday Guide: Lights Of The South

Celebrate the holidays with this CSRA Christmas Tradition! Georgia’s premier Christmas light experience! Nestled in the heart of Columbia County, GA, we’re lighting up the season with millions of twinkling…

Cody
Lights of the South

Celebrate the holidays with this CSRA Christmas Tradition!

Georgia's premier Christmas light experience! Nestled in the heart of Columbia County, GA, we’re lighting up the season with millions of twinkling lights, holiday cheer, and unforgettable family fun. Come see the magic for yourself!

Open NOW through December 30th (closed on Christmas)! Lights Of The South is located at 633 Louisville Road, Grovetown, GA. Learn more about them on their website and follow them on Facebook!

For more great local holiday gift ideas, check out our Keepin' It Local CSRA Holiday Guide!

Holiday Gift Guide
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
ESPN’s College GameDay Chooses Atlanta for Georgia vs. Alabama SEC Championship Showdown
SportsESPN’s College GameDay Chooses Atlanta for Georgia vs. Alabama SEC Championship ShowdownRebecca Allen
North Augusta Schools Earn Record Number of ‘Excellent’ Ratings on State Report Cards
Local NewsNorth Augusta Schools Earn Record Number of ‘Excellent’ Ratings on State Report CardsRebecca Allen
Netflix Releases Final Season of ‘Stranger Things’ Filmed Across Georgia Locations
Local NewsNetflix Releases Final Season of ‘Stranger Things’ Filmed Across Georgia LocationsRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect