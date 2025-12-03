CSRA Holiday Guide: Lights Of The South
Celebrate the holidays with this CSRA Christmas Tradition! Georgia’s premier Christmas light experience! Nestled in the heart of Columbia County, GA, we’re lighting up the season with millions of twinkling…
Celebrate the holidays with this CSRA Christmas Tradition!
Georgia's premier Christmas light experience! Nestled in the heart of Columbia County, GA, we’re lighting up the season with millions of twinkling lights, holiday cheer, and unforgettable family fun. Come see the magic for yourself!
Open NOW through December 30th (closed on Christmas)! Lights Of The South is located at 633 Louisville Road, Grovetown, GA. Learn more about them on their website and follow them on Facebook!
For more great local holiday gift ideas, check out our Keepin' It Local CSRA Holiday Guide!
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
Related Stories