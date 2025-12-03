Tyler Childers Announces Dates for ‘Snipe Hunt Tour’ Next Year

Aside from receiving Grammy nominations, Tyler Childers has also announced he’s taking his album, Snipe Hunter, on the road next year for a 14-city tour starting in Dallas and wrapping up in Portland.

Tyler Childers Gearing Up for a Busy 2026

Aside from preparing for the tour, Childers is also nominated in four Grammy categories for the 2026 Grammy Awards, making next year one of his biggest yet. His album, Snipe Hunter, is nominated for Best Contemporary Country Album. His track “Bitin’ List” received a Best Country Song nod, while “Nose on the Grindstone” is up for Best Country Solo Performance, and his collaboration with Margo Price, “Love Me Like You Used to Do,” also received a Best Country Duo/Group Performance nomination.

Childers got his first Grammy nomination in 2020 and received five nominations in 2024, including Best Country Song for "In Your Love" and Best Country Album for Rustin’ in the Rain.

Perhaps 2026 will be the year he gets the recognition he deserves.

Snipe Hunt Tour

Presented by LN and FPC Live, the Snipe Hunt Tour will kick off on April 23, 2026, until October 3, 2026. Joining Childers on the road on selected dates are Evan Honer, Jon Batiste, Scott T. Smith, and Wednesday.

Check out the tour dates below.

April 23, 2026: Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas, Texas

Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas, Texas June 4, 2026: The Coca-Cola Amphitheater, Birmingham, Ala.

The Coca-Cola Amphitheater, Birmingham, Ala. June 7, 2026: Railbird Festival, Lexington, Ky.

Railbird Festival, Lexington, Ky. June 10, 2026: Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, N.Y.

Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, N.Y. June 11, 2026: Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, Penn.

Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, Penn. June 13, 2026: Buckeye Country Superfest, Columbus, Ohio

Buckeye Country Superfest, Columbus, Ohio July 9, 2026: Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, St. Louis

Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, St. Louis July 12, 2026: Wrigley Field, Chicago

Wrigley Field, Chicago July 14, 2026: Morton Amphitheater, Kansas City, Mo.

Morton Amphitheater, Kansas City, Mo. July 15, 2026: Casey’s Center, Des Moines, Iowa

Casey’s Center, Des Moines, Iowa July 18, 2026: Folsom Field, Boulder, Colo.

Folsom Field, Boulder, Colo. September 30, 2026: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, Calif.

Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, Calif. October 2, 2026: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle October 3, 2026: Moda Center, Portland, Ore.