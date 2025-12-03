Backstage Country
Tyler Childers Announces Dates for ‘Snipe Hunt Tour’ Next Year

Yvette Dela Cruz
Tyler Childers performs during Hello From The Hills Benefiting Healing Appalachia And The Hello In There Foundation at City Winery Nashville
Aside from receiving Grammy nominations, Tyler Childers has also announced he’s taking his album, Snipe Hunter, on the road next year for a 14-city tour starting in Dallas and wrapping up in Portland.  

Tyler Childers Gearing Up for a Busy 2026  

Aside from preparing for the tour, Childers is also nominated in four Grammy categories for the 2026 Grammy Awards, making next year one of his biggest yet. His album, Snipe Hunter, is nominated for Best Contemporary Country Album. His track “Bitin’ List” received a Best Country Song nod, while “Nose on the Grindstone” is up for Best Country Solo Performance, and his collaboration with Margo Price, “Love Me Like You Used to Do,” also received a Best Country Duo/Group Performance nomination.  

Childers got his first Grammy nomination in 2020 and received five nominations in 2024, including Best Country Song for "In Your Love" and Best Country Album for Rustin’ in the Rain.

Perhaps 2026 will be the year he gets the recognition he deserves.   

Snipe Hunt Tour  

Presented by LN and FPC Live, the Snipe Hunt Tour will kick off on April 23, 2026, until October 3, 2026. Joining Childers on the road on selected dates are Evan Honer, Jon Batiste, Scott T. Smith, and Wednesday.  

Check out the tour dates below. 

  • April 23, 2026: Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas, Texas 
  • June 4, 2026: The Coca-Cola Amphitheater, Birmingham, Ala. 
  • June 7, 2026: Railbird Festival, Lexington, Ky. 
  • June 10, 2026: Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, N.Y. 
  • June 11, 2026: Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, Penn. 
  • June 13, 2026: Buckeye Country Superfest, Columbus, Ohio 
  • July 9, 2026: Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, St. Louis 
  • July 12, 2026: Wrigley Field, Chicago 
  • July 14, 2026: Morton Amphitheater, Kansas City, Mo. 
  • July 15, 2026: Casey’s Center, Des Moines, Iowa 
  • July 18, 2026: Folsom Field, Boulder, Colo. 
  • September 30, 2026: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, Calif. 
  • October 2, 2026: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle 
  • October 3, 2026: Moda Center, Portland, Ore. 

Fans can avail of the tickets as early as December 7, 11:59 p.m. ET by signing up here. General on-sale will start on December 12 at 11:00 a.m.  

Tyler Childers
