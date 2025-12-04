Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

CSRA Holiday Guide: Downtown Aiken

ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS IN DOWNTOWN AIKEN! SHOP LOCAL, SHOP DOWNTOWN AIKEN. With great stores, unique places to stay, numerous restaurants, and even a large variety of services…

Cody
Downtown Aiken Holiday Gift Guide

ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS IN DOWNTOWN AIKEN! SHOP LOCAL, SHOP DOWNTOWN AIKEN.

With great stores, unique places to stay, numerous restaurants, and even a large variety of services to choose from, it is easy to see that Downtown Aiken is your one-stop shop for all your holiday shopping!

Visit the many great shops, boutiques, and restaurants that Aiken has to offer! Learn more about them on their website and follow them on Facebook.

For more great local holiday gift ideas, check out our Keepin' It Local CSRA Holiday Guide!

Holiday Gift GuideHoliday Gift Ideas
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
North Augusta Proposes Golf Cart Rules With 11 p.m. Curfew and Safety Requirements
Local NewsNorth Augusta Proposes Golf Cart Rules With 11 p.m. Curfew and Safety RequirementsRebecca Allen
Russell Joel Brown Presents “Home for the Holidays” Concert at Paine College
Local NewsRussell Joel Brown Presents “Home for the Holidays” Concert at Paine CollegeRebecca Allen
It's time to crank the holiday music. When it comes to holiday tunes, what's the most popular Christmas song in this state?
Human InterestGeorgia’s Most Popular Christmas Song of the SeasonAnne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect