Ella Langley Claims First No. 1 on Hot Country Songs Chart With ‘Choosin’ Texas’

Ella Langley made an impression on the CMA Awards stage with her performance of "Choosin' Texas," which has helped propel her career forward, gained notoriety for her breakout single, and continues to build on that notoriety.

The track has become her first career No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, rising from No. 4 to the top and dethroning Morgan Wallen's "I Got Better." It also debuted at No. 7 on Hot Country Songs and reached No. 39 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking Langley's first Top 10 debut on the country chart. Although she has topped other Billboard charts, "Choosin' Texas" stands as her only No. 1 on Hot Country Songs to date.

Langley co-wrote the single with Miranda Lambert, a milestone she long hoped for. "I've looked up to Miranda Lambert for as long as I've known who she was," Langley shared with Music Mayhem Magazine. "Getting the chance to write 'Choosin' Texas' with her and a couple of other songs off this record, it was just one of the coolest things."

Ella explains, "I had the amazing opportunity to sit down in a room with Miranda, Luke [Dick], and Joybeth [Taylor] on a writing retreat about a year ago. We wrote a bunch of songs together, but the second one really stuck with me. Miranda, being from Texas, started telling us one of her wild stories about drinkin' and doing something ridiculous, and I said, 'Well, she's from Texas, I can tell.' As soon as I said that, we all just looked at each other like — yep, that's it! That's the next song. She's from Texas, the girl he went with. And I thought well…you know I love a song like that."

Miranda says, "Ella may have grown up in Alabama, but she has a rowdy, fiery side that us Texas women recognize and respect. She's an artist through and through, and it was important to me to let her artistry shine through at every stage of the process, from co-writing to co-producing. I'm so proud of how 'Choosin' Texas' does that, and can't wait to see the world continue to get to know Ella through this song."