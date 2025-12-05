Luke Combs to Release Studio Version of ‘Sleepless in a Hotel Room’

Back in 2020, Luke Combs posted a video of him strumming a guitar and singing a song called “Sleepless in a Hotel Room.” According to him, the track was born out of loneliness and longing, something listeners can relate to.

Fast forward to the present, Combs is teasing a studio version of the song, and to say that fans are going wild is an understatement.

'Sleepless in a Hotel Room'

In case you haven’t heard the 2020 version yet, here is what Combs posted all those years ago.

He captioned the video with, “Trying to take a nap before my Billboard Music Awards performance tonight, and I couldn’t sleep. It reminded me of this song I wrote a few months ago, right before everything shutdown. Had this idea one night when I was missing Nicole Hocking, like I am right now. Hope y’all dig this preview of it. Wrote it with Jonathan Singleton and Randy Montana. Hope to see y’all on the TV tonight. #BBMAs”

On his Instagram account, Combs reminded fans of the song and teased its release: “Y’all remember this one? A lot more where it came from.”

Fan Reactions

Fans flooded the comment section, showing that Combs made the right decision to release the track. One fan wrote, “SHUT UP!!!! IVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS ONE SINCE 2020, IM SCREAMING.” Another commented, “I’ve waited years for this one.” A third one chimed, “This is gonna be my new All Over Again 10000%”

A fan pointed out something other people might have missed: “File 13 of 22, does that mean the album has 22 songs.”

The fan’s observation seemed to have merit since Combs’ “not so secret” Instagram account, @lcombs77, already posted 15 tracks, including “Back in the Saddle,” and “Giving Her Away.”

What’s Next for Him?