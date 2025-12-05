This Day in Country History: December 5

Award ceremonies, GRAMMY nominations, and Morgan Wallace's Saturday Night Live appearance happened on Dec. 5. There was also the death of a famous musician's mother and a performance at the Lighting of the Christmas Tree at the U.S. Capitol on this day. Continue reading to learn more about this day in country history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

American Country Awards winners and GRAMMY nominations for Dec. 5 included:

2011: The American Country Awards were held in Las Vegas, Nevada. Winners included Carrie Underwood for Artist of the Year, Scotty McCreery for New Artist of the Year, and Jason Aldean for Touring Artist of the Year and Male Single of the Year for "My Kinda Party."

Cultural Milestones

These benefits and SNL appearances happened on Dec. 5:

2020: Sara Evans, Trace Adkins, Brad Paisley, CeCe Winans, and the Oak Ridge Boys performed at the Grand Ole Opry for the Stories of Love telethon. This event raised funds for the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Notable Recordings and Performances

There were numerous highlights on this day, including:

2016: Dierks Bentley's album Riser received a Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.

Industry Changes and Challenges

These industry changes occurred on Dec. 5:

2003: Dolly Parton's mother, Avie Lee Owens Parton, died. Dolly Parton, the most famous of the Parton family, had 11 siblings and was raised in a two-room cabin in Tennessee before establishing fame in Nashville. Dolly Parton wrote "My Tennessee Mountain Home" based on her rural life.

