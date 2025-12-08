KICKS 99 Christmas Wish Family One 2025
KICKS 99 Christmas Wish Family One: The Howell Family
Here's Their Story:
The Howell family was nominated by someone who wishes to remain anonymous, but here is what they had to say about the family.
"I would like to nominate a truly deserving family for holiday assistance this year. This family has faced significant hardship, yet they continue to pour love, time, and service back into our community. Earlier this year, their son underwent major brain surgery a terrifying and emotional journey for any parent. Despite the stress, medical challenges, and financial strain, this family has remained strong and continued to support others around them. The husband is a dedicated coach who constantly gives back, mentoring and guiding kids both on and off the field. The mom is equally involved, helping with coaching and supporting the program while raising their three children of their own. Their family is always the first to show up, volunteer, and give when someone else is in need. This year has been exceptionally tough for them, and they’ve fallen on hard times while still trying to keep their children’s lives as normal and joyful as possible. They never ask for anything in return, which is why I believe they are incredibly deserving of some extra love and support this Christmas. Thank you for considering this generous, hardworking, and selfless family for holiday assistance."
The Howells have 3 kids: an 17 year old boy, a 12 year old girl, and a 3 year old boy.
KICKS 99 Christmas Wish, Spreading Love to Families all over the CSRA this Christmas Season!
Ways You Can Help This Holiday Season
Between now and December 12th, listeners are invited to drop off any new/unwrapped gifts, gift cards, or other unused items at Jim Hudson Lexus, Cadillac, or Acura.
- Jim Hudson Acura: 3520 Washington Rd, Martinez, GA
- Jim Hudson Lexus: 3410 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA
- Jim Hudson Cadillac: 3315 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA
You can also make a monetary donation through the United Way of the CSRA! This is a way for us to impact even more families in our community!
We're thrilled and honored to be able to help our 2025 Kicks 99 Christmas Wish families; however, we know there are more people in our community who need help as well. With the help of the United Way of the CSRA, we can provide help to those who need it most.