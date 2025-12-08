KICKS 99 Christmas Wish Family One 2025

"I would like to nominate a truly deserving family for holiday assistance this year. This family has faced significant hardship, yet they continue to pour love, time, and service back into our community. Earlier this year, their son underwent major brain surgery a terrifying and emotional journey for any parent. Despite the stress, medical challenges, and financial strain, this family has remained strong and continued to support others around them. The husband is a dedicated coach who constantly gives back, mentoring and guiding kids both on and off the field. The mom is equally involved, helping with coaching and supporting the program while raising their three children of their own. Their family is always the first to show up, volunteer, and give when someone else is in need. This year has been exceptionally tough for them, and they’ve fallen on hard times while still trying to keep their children’s lives as normal and joyful as possible. They never ask for anything in return, which is why I believe they are incredibly deserving of some extra love and support this Christmas. Thank you for considering this generous, hardworking, and selfless family for holiday assistance."