Hunter Hayes to Release ‘Evergreen’ Album in March, Launch Spring Tour

Hunter Hayes has announced his new album, Evergreen, scheduled for release on Mar. 6, 2026, alongside a headlining run of U.S. tour dates. The Evergreen Tour begins Mar. 25 in Hopewell, Virginia, and continues through Apr. 26, visiting major cities nationwide. The concerts will feature new music, fan favorites, and unexpected moments throughout the sets.

The tour features special guests BLÜ EYES and Franklin Jonas & The Byzantines, who will appear on select dates. BLÜ EYES joins the first half of the run, with Franklin Jonas & The Byzantines featured in the second half. General tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, Dec. 12, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Evergreen blends pop, country, R&B, and indie rock, exploring growth, connection, and joy through emotionally rich and musically adventurous songs. Hayes frames the project as inspired and intended with Alex Flagstad, conceived as letters from his future self, manifesting hope, optimism, light, and love.

Speaking about the record, Hayes says, "Evergreen started as a series of letters from my future self. In some ways, a prayer, and in some ways manifestation. I wanted to make a project from the future. It's full of hope, optimism, light, and love. It's an escape from reality as well as a new way to appreciate the good things in our everyday life, and how every experience shapes us to better and brighter versions of ourselves as we create a better version of our future."

Four tracks from Evergreen have already been released: "Wait," "Fragile," "Every Piece," and "Around the Sun." The full album includes additional songs such as "Evergreen," "Until She Comes Along," "Dream About," "Too Late," "The Ones You Love," and "Human Again."

Hayes also expands the project this season with The Evergreen Christmas Sessions EP, featuring "Winter Wonderland," "Run Run Rudolph," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," and "Silent Night."