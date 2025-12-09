KICKS 99 Christmas Wish Family Two 2025

"I have known Lindsey since she was a kid. I adopted one of her 1st children when she couldn’t take care of her. Now Lindsey is a mother of 3 children who is currently in the process of getting disability and is unable to work. She does everything she can for her kids, but is struggling to get them Christmas. Lindsey has had many struggles in her life, one of which was overcoming addiction, to which she has been clean and sober for 3 years now. I believe she deserves this not only for her kids but for herself because she is one of the strongest people I’ve ever known. Please highly consider her family for this nomination. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. From one mother to another mother’s love!"