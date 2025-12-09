KICKS 99 Christmas Wish Family Two 2025
KICKS 99 Christmas Wish Family One: The Body Family
Here's Their Story:
Lindsey Body and her family were nominated by Lindsey's friend, Megan. Here's what she shared with us.
"I have known Lindsey since she was a kid. I adopted one of her 1st children when she couldn’t take care of her. Now Lindsey is a mother of 3 children who is currently in the process of getting disability and is unable to work. She does everything she can for her kids, but is struggling to get them Christmas. Lindsey has had many struggles in her life, one of which was overcoming addiction, to which she has been clean and sober for 3 years now. I believe she deserves this not only for her kids but for herself because she is one of the strongest people I’ve ever known. Please highly consider her family for this nomination. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. From one mother to another mother’s love!"
Lindsey Body has 3 kids: a 16-year-old girl, a 7-year-old boy, and a 2-year-old boy.
Ways You Can Help This Holiday Season
Between now and December 12th, listeners are invited to drop off any new/unwrapped gifts, gift cards, or other unused items at Jim Hudson Lexus, Cadillac, or Acura.
- Jim Hudson Acura: 3520 Washington Rd, Martinez, GA
- Jim Hudson Lexus: 3410 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA
- Jim Hudson Cadillac: 3315 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA
You can also make a monetary donation through the United Way of the CSRA! This is a way for us to impact even more families in our community!
We're thrilled and honored to be able to help our 2025 Kicks 99 Christmas Wish families; however, we know there are more people in our community who need help as well. With the help of the United Way of the CSRA, we can provide help to those who need it most.