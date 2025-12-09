KICKS 99 Christmas Wish Family Two 2025

Backstage Country
KICKS 99 Christmas Wish Family One: The Body Family Here's Their Story: Lindsey Body and her family were nominated by Lindsey's friend, Megan. Here's what she shared with us.

KICKS 99 Christmas Wish Family One: The Body Family

Here's Their Story:

Lindsey Body and her family were nominated by Lindsey's friend, Megan. Here's what she shared with us.

"I have known Lindsey since she was a kid. I adopted one of her 1st children when she couldn’t take care of her. Now Lindsey is a mother of 3 children who is currently in the process of getting disability and is unable to work. She does everything she can for her kids, but is struggling to get them Christmas. Lindsey has had many struggles in her life, one of which was overcoming addiction, to which she has been clean and sober for 3 years now. I believe she deserves this not only for her kids but for herself because she is one of the strongest people I’ve ever known. Please highly consider her family for this nomination. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. From one mother to another mother’s love!"

Lindsey Body has 3 kids: a 16-year-old girl, a 7-year-old boy, and a 2-year-old boy.

KICKS 99 Christmas Wish, Spreading Love to Families all over the CSRA this Christmas Season!

Ways You Can Help This Holiday Season

Between now and December 12th, listeners are invited to drop off any new/unwrapped gifts, gift cards, or other unused items at Jim Hudson Lexus, Cadillac, or Acura.

  • Jim Hudson Acura: 3520 Washington Rd, Martinez, GA
  • Jim Hudson Lexus: 3410 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA
  • Jim Hudson Cadillac: 3315 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA

You can also make a monetary donation through the United Way of the CSRA! This is a way for us to impact even more families in our community!

We're thrilled and honored to be able to help our 2025 Kicks 99 Christmas Wish families; however, we know there are more people in our community who need help as well. With the help of the United Way of the CSRA, we can provide help to those who need it most.

Click the donate button below to make your donation today!
Or text CHRISTMAS to 40403.

You can donate with credit, debit, PayPal, or Venmo.

Donate Button

All donations are tax-deductible.

“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
