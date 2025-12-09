Kelsea Ballerini Heckled at Sydney Show During Performance of ‘Penthouse’

At a concert in Sydney on December 8, Kelsea Ballerini was performing the deeply personal ballad “Penthouse” from her 2023 EP Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, heavily inspired by her divorce from Australian country music singer Morgan Evans. While singing the track, someone shouted “Team Morgan,” and the “I Sit in Parks” singer had a fitting response to the agitator.

Kelsea Ballerini: 'Team Everyone is Happy Here'

Like a true professional, Ballerini was not about to let a heckler ruin her set. She stopped mid-song, told the heckler, “F— off. Team ‘everyone is happy’ here.” The crowd cheered and Ballerini resumed her performance. After the show, she posted on her Instagram stories about what had happened and issued a fair warning.

“Respectfully, if anyone yells anything disrespectful to anyone during this song again, it will no longer be on the setlist. Please let this be a song that matters to people and not a place to insert yourself into a world that doesn’t exist and was never yours to begin with. Team everyone’s happy or bust. Please.”

Ballerini added that “Penthouse” is a personal song and is meant for reflecting, not heckling.

In 2022, her ex-husband, Evans, also released a ballad, “Over for You,” detailing his side of the story.

Sydney Experience

Fortunately, it seems Ballerini still had a positive experience in Sydney based on the carousel of photos and videos she posted on her Instagram following her two-night run. She uploaded images of herself, getting ready for the show, backstage, rehearsal, and while performing on stage.

She captioned the post with, “TWO magical nights in Sydney. what a way to kick off these last few shows of the year. wow wow wow. THANK YOU!!”

Ballerini still has three shows left in Australia.

December 10: Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne (with Carter Faith and aleksiah)

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne (with Carter Faith and aleksiah) December 11: Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne (with Carter Faith and aleksiah)

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne (with Carter Faith and aleksiah) December 13: Brisbane Entertainment Center, Brisbane (with Carter Faith and aleksiah)