The Perfect Last-Minute Gift

Make your holiday gift giving EASY! Give the gift of relaxation from Tuscany, a classic Italian spa. Tuscany spa is a haven of tranquility and peace, where timeless charm transforms stress into vitality. It’s a destination where the mind, body, and soul come together in a holistic approach to health and wellness. It's like experiencing Italy in Georgia! They offer facials, massages, hydrotherapy, and body treatments. A great experience awaits. Robes, sandals, and towels are provided for your spa visit when two or more services are scheduled. Click here to learn more.