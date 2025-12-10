KICKS 99 Christmas Wish Family Three 2025

KICKS 99 Christmas Wish Family Three: The Pitchford Family

Here's Their Story:

The Pitchford family was nominated by Tina Huffman. Here's what she had to say:

"Jessica and Charlie Pitchford work so hard every day to make ends meet while raising 4 children under the age of 12. There doesn’t seem to be much left at the end of the day after the bills are met, and it’s been super hard on them with inflation and the economy. They both have good jobs, but after rent, bills, car payments, insurance, and childcare expenses, there’s barely anything left for groceries and other expenses. Yet they remain one of the happiest families I’ve ever seen, and their dedication to their children always comes first. They are still recovering from Hurricane Helene, which, as you know, did a lot of damage in Harlem. It would be an amazing surprise for them to receive a blessing for the holidays.

The Pitchfords have 4 children: an 11-year-old boy, an 8-year-old girl, and 3 1/2-year-old twins (a boy and a girl).

KICKS 99 Christmas Wish, Spreading Love to Families all over the CSRA this Christmas Season!

Ways You Can Help This Holiday Season

Between now and December 12th, listeners are invited to drop off any new/unwrapped gifts, gift cards, or other unused items at Jim Hudson Lexus, Cadillac, or Acura.

Jim Hudson Acura: 3520 Washington Rd, Martinez, GA

Jim Hudson Lexus: 3410 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA

Jim Hudson Cadillac: 3315 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA

You can also make a monetary donation through the United Way of the CSRA! This is a way for us to impact even more families in our community!

We're thrilled and honored to be able to help our 2025 Kicks 99 Christmas Wish families; however, we know there are more people in our community who need help as well. With the help of the United Way of the CSRA, we can provide help to those who need it most.

Click the donate button below to make your donation today!

Or text CHRISTMAS to 40403.

You can donate with credit, debit, PayPal, or Venmo.

All donations are tax-deductible.