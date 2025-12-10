Mavericks Frontman Raul Malo Dies at 60

Raul Malo’s wife, Betty Malo, confirmed the sad news that the Mavericks frontman died at the age of 60 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Miami, the singer-songwriter was the lead singer of the Mavericks until it disbanded in the early 2000s.

Raul Malo Was Diagnosed with LMD

Malo died Monday night after a battle with cancer. The singer disclosed in June 2024 that he was receiving treatment for colon cancer, but in September 2025, he announced via social media that he was battling LMD or leptomeningeal disease. LMD is a rare complication that results in cancer spreading to the brain and spinal cord membranes.

The diagnosis forced Malo to cancel tour dates to seek treatment.

In a Facebook post (via AP News), Malo wrote, “At 8:52 pm on December 8th, 2025, my love… our boys’ father… a devoted son and brother… and a friend to so many, gained his angel wings.”

The post continued, “He was called to do another gig — this time in the sky —, and he’s flying high like an eagle. No one embodied life and love, joy and passion, family, friends, music, and adventure the way our beloved Raul did. Now he will look down on us with all that heaven will allow, lighting the way and reminding us to savor every moment.”

She went on to thank the fans: “Dino, Victor, Max, and I — along with our entire family — thank all of you for your love and support through all of this. We felt every bit of it. In Raul’s own words: ‘Muchísimas gracias.’”

Tributes Pour In

Dwight Yoakam, Malo’s friend and tour mate, posted a tribute remembering the frontman. Yoakam wrote, “In loving memory of one of the greatest voices the world ever had the good fortune to hear... and one of the dearest souls I ever had the honor and privilege to have known. He was indeed one of the good ones… Rest in the sweet and lasting peace of His loving arms, Raul...

Sending our love, thoughts, and prayers to Betty, Dino, Victor, and Max.

Dwight, Emily, & Dalton”

The Mavericks' Instagram page also posted a tribute to Malo. “It’s with the deepest grief we share the passing of our friend, bandmate, and brother Raul Malo on December 8th, 2025, at the age of 60.”

The caption continued, “Anyone with the pleasure of being in Raul’s orbit knew that he was a force of human nature, with an infectious energy. Over a career of more than three decades entertaining millions around the globe, his towering creative contributions and unrivaled, generational talent created the kind of multicultural American music reaching far beyond America itself.”