Tucker Wetmore Claims No. 1 Spot on Country Chart as HARDY and Megan Moroney Break Into Top Five

The new Mediabase Country chart had some significant changes in the Top 50. Tucker Wetmore earns his second career No. 1 as "3,2,1" rises to the top of the Mediabase Country chart. The track also delivers one of the week's strongest audience-impression performances, ranking No. 5 with 16.947 million.

There were two new Top Five entries along with several other significant improvements. HARDY's "Favorite Country Song" rises from No. 7 to No. 4, while Megan Moroney's "6 Months Later" moves from No. 8 to No. 5, marking her second Top Five placement this week.

Shaboozey and Jelly Roll break into the Top 20 with "Amen," advancing from No. 21 to No. 20. Luke Combs posts a solid gain as "Days Like These" climbs from No. 32 to No. 30. Audience impressions surge across several tracks, including substantial growth for Combs, Moroney, Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas," and Parmalee's "Cowgirl." Among the week's largest increases, Combs reaches 30.162 million impressions, Moroney reaches 52.038 million, and Cody Johnson climbs to 23.713 million.

Parmalee's "Cowgirl" continues its upward momentum with 33.642 million impressions, while Combs' "Days Like These" logs 1.483 million in its latest frame.

Two new titles debut with Tyler Childers' "Nose on the Grindstone" (2025) entering at No. 46 and Nate Smith's "After Midnight," featuring Tyler Hubbard, making its first appearance at No. 50.

Caroline Jones secures a new milestone as "No Tellin'" enters the Top 40, moving to No. 39. Megan Moroney expands her presence on the chart with "Beautiful Things" rising to No. 40.